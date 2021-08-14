Ayeza Khan marks daughter’s first tooth loss with unique celebration

Ayeza Khan is truly setting the standard for her kids by making sure all their milestones, big or small, are celebrated!

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor’s house had another reason to celebrate and have a little party after daughter Hoorain Taimoor lost her first tooth on Aug. 12. The couple made sure to make the moment special for little Hoorain, prompting her to pen a sweet message to the ‘tooth fairy’ who also wrote back to her… or so we’ll believe!

In Hoorain’s adorable note addressed to the tooth fairy, she wrote, “I lost my tooth today on 12 August 2021. I was brushing my teeth then my tooth fell out. Please take care of my tooth. Love from Hoorain.”

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, her mama (or so we assume!) wrote back to her as the tooth fairy, complete with a present! “Thank you for giving me your pretty tooth. Enjoy your surprise and don’t forget to brush your teeth twice a day! Love, tooth fairy,” read the note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Talk about teaching your kid essential lessons like oral hygiene in the best way possible!

The couple also marked Hoorain’s sixth birthday recently, going all out with a barbie themed bash. Naturally, with birthdays come photoshoots, and the family of four went all out for Hoorain’s sixth birthday with a birthday shoot complete with a Barbie box, and we can’t get enough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The mother-daughter duo matched in gorgeous pink dresses styled to doll-like perfection and posed to no end inside the doll box.

We’re all up for Ayeza and Danish’s style of parenting, and we can’t wait to see what more sweet celebrations they have in stock for their two little kids Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor.