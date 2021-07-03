Ayeza Khan pays stunning tribute to Madam Noor Jehan

After paying a rich tribute to Mahira Khan last week, Ayeza Khan has now channelled the legendary Madam Noor Jehan in her latest pictures.

Recreating Madam’s iconic 70s makeup and hair look, Ayeza took to Instagram to pen a tribute to the singer who is widely regarded as Malika-e-Tarannum (the queen of melody).

“The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable,” wrote Ayeza, gushing about the look.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star added, “Of course never in a million years could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me. In this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)



The pictures were met with sweeping praise from fellow celebs including Pehli Si Muhabbat actor Maya Ali, who commented, “Haseen (Gorgeous).” Mahira Khan also commented, saying, “Ufff (fire emoji).”

It is now clear that Ayeza has been channelling different leading ladies of our entertainment industry for an upcoming project.

What do you think of Ayeza’s look? Do you think she was able to capture Madam’s timeless grace? We think so!