Ayeza Khan shares cute video of son’s protest

Actor Ayeza Khan has shared the cute video of her son, Rayan Taimoor, protesting her photoshoot with Danish Taimoor.

The video of the showbiz couple went viral which showed their children were recording their protest against their parents’ photoshoot who are spending holidays abroad these days.

Ayeza Khan shared the video on her Instagram, captioning it, “Organic content! The real struggle behind getting the perfect “Couple goal picture” after 2 babies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In the hilarious video, the couple was seen ready to pose for a photo on a balcony while their children including Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor were standing behind the door.

ACTOR AYEZA KHAN CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH FAMILY, PICTURES GO VIRAL

Khan asked the photographer to focus on Rayan’s face who was loudly crying there.

They burst into roars of laughter at the expressions of their children. The video went viral on social media and so far garnered 1.9 million views.

Comments