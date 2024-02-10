Mahnoor to Jaan-e-Jahan: Ayeza Khan shares BTS from shoot

A-list actor Ayeza Khan treated her millions of fans on Instagram with fresh BTS videos from the shoot of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday night, Ayeza Khan dropped a bunch of new BTS clips of herself as Mahnoor, along with Shehram [Hamza Ali Abbasi] of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Sharing the train sequence, from the recently aired episode 15, on her feed, Khan captioned, “Yahan se Mahnoor sey Jaanejahan bannay ka safar shuru (This is the start of Mahnoor’s journey to become Jaan-e-Jahan) ❤️🕊️”

Hours earlier, she also posted a behind-the-scenes of herself chattering with Abbasi and wrote, “Definitely it’s not Mahnoor, it’s Ayeza talking nonstop with Shahram.” She added the Bollywood track ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, in the background.

Thousands of her fans liked the posts and dropped praises for the serial and on-screen pair in the comments section.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.

The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, written by Rida Bilal, airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

