‘Hum shareef kia hoay…’: Ayeza Khan thanks fans for the hate and love

A-list TV actor Ayeza Khan turned to Instagram to express gratitude to her fans for all the love and hate towards her negative on-screen character.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle, with more than 13 million followers, Ayeza Khan posted a black-and-white picture of herself as Mubashira Jaffer, from her on-air serial ‘Mein’, to thank her fans for the amazing response.

The solo picture was captioned with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s dialogue “Hum shareef kia hoay… puri dunia he badmash ban gaye,” from his film ‘Dilwale’, in reference to the ongoing track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

“Thankyou for hating, accepting and now loving Mubashera Jaffer,” she added in the post.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the picture with likes and comments.

Notably, ‘Mein’ is the maiden collaboration of the two leading actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali. It follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

New teaser of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan’s ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ leaves fans asking for more!