Ayeza Khan’s adorable pictures with children win internet

The pictures of renowned actor Ayeza Khan with her children Hoorain and Rayan Taimoor went viral on social media.

The pictures see the Koi Chand Rakh star, who wrote that it was ‘mommy on duty’, and Hoorain smiling at the camera while Rayan is in a mood.

She also shared individual pictures of her children.

The adorable pictures got thousands of views from Instagram users.

The actress tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor back in 2014 and have two children. She gave birth to Hoorain in 2015 and Rayan in 2017.

Ayeza Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media platforms. The fans can see the pictures from her serials, projects’ behind the scenes and family life.

The actor, who received praise for her performance in super hit ARY Digital serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, shared an adorable video of her husband and baby son’s musical performance.

Her stylish pictures of her with her husband Danish Taimoor also turned heads.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Koi Chand Rakh, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Ho Mann Jahan and Thora Sa Haq.

