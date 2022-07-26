Ayeza Khan’s latest video has netizens smiling

Actor Ayeza Khan posted a light-hearted video of her having fun in the United States is going viral on social media.

Koi Chand Rakh star, her actor husband Danish Taimoor and children Hoorain and Rayan visited Sesame Place in Pennsylvania state. The viral video on Instagram showed her having fun on the trampoline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan family picture and videos of the trip for the fans also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actor has 12 million followers on Instagram. She shares pictures of herself, family moments and her works in dramas and films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actress tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor back in 2014 and has two children. She gave birth to Hoorain in 2015 and Rayan in 2017.

Ayeza Khan has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Koi Chand Rakh, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Ho Mann Jahan and Thora Sa Haq.

Comments