Aymen Saleem writes heartfelt note for parents in viral picture

Actor Aymen Saleem took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for her parent in a picture that went viral.

The picture on her photo and video-sharing social media application profile sees her taking a picture with her parents in a black outfit.

Aymen Saleem termed her parents her ‘best friends’, adding that everything she has achieved or will achieve in her life is because of them.

She shared a picture of herself as well.

Each picture got at least 50,000 likes by netizens.

The celebrity has quite the following on social media with millions of followers on Instagram.

In July, Aymen Saleem had announced that she was quitting her acting career. However, the actor then revealed that she is returning to the showbiz industry in September.

Earlier, a video of the actor – showing off her cricket-playing skills – made rounds on YouTube.

The viral video shows her waiting for her fellow celebrity Shehzad Sheikh to bowl a delivery to her.

At first, Aymen Saleem takes a wild swing and the ball goes flying over his head and as she cheered by saying “Woohoo”.

