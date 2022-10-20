Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Doctor G’ to end the theatrical run soon?

The recently-released Bollywood movie ‘Doctor G’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead has crashed at Box Office within the first week.

Despite being a well-made film with super versatile A-list actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead cast, the campus comedy, ‘Doctor G’, failed to attract the cine-goers, leading to meagre numbers in the Box Office collections in the debut week.

While the Khurrana-led medical comedy managed a meagre INR3.5 crore on the opening day, the title witnessed some growth in the box office collections in the remaining weekend days with INR5 and 5.25 crores net collections respectively.

With the meagre Box Office streak, the film ended the debut weekend under the INR15 crore mark, an unbelievably underwhelming note for a Khurrana starrer.

Moreover, the Box Office collections witnessed a major drop by 50% on the first Monday and even further on the following day 5.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie outlets, the flick, by the end of day 6, struggled to touch the INR25 crore mark with the ticket sales against the budget of INR35 crore, making it a Box Office failure and hence is predicted by movie trade analysts to wipe out of theatres earlier than expected.

About ‘Doctor G’, the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial, starring Khurrana with Shah and Singh among others, follows the story of a young medical college graduate who aspires to pursue his career in Orthopaedics but is forced to get himself enrolled in the Gynaecology department for post-graduation.

‘Doctor G’ was released theatrically across the country last week, on October 14.

