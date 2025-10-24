Ayushmann Khurrana pays emotional tribute to family & late father on ‘Thamma’ success

Ayushmann Khurrana has paid an emotional tribute to his family and his late father P. Khurrana after the blockbuster success of his newly released film, Thamma.

The Bala actor took to his Instagram account on Friday, October 24, to pen a loving note for his loved one and credits them on the success of horror-comedy film.

“This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here,” he wrote along a sweet video of his family as they prayed together.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a snapshot from Thamma featuring him with his reel-life father while the other showed him with his real-life father, who in 2023.

“(May you have a long life) that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said (may you have a long life) in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel had blessed me,” he penned.

Ayushmann further gushed, “My family, my late father and the audience has blessed Thamma with love. Don’t be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs. I may drop in to say Hi and Thank you!”

Thamma – the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe – also stars the Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

The film earned an estimated ₹24.00 crore India net on its first day of release.