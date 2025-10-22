Ayushmann Khurrana's "Thamma" launches in theatres this Diwali

Ayushmann Khurana’s highly anticipated film “Thamma” has officially premiered in theatres, marking a significant Diwali release for the actor.

The horror comedy hit the screens on October 21, coinciding with the release of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat”.

Khurrana has describe d “Thamma” as “the biggest film” of his career . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 40-year-old actor explained that selecting this project was an easy decision. “I rely on my gut instinct. My thought is, ‘Is this the kind of film I want to watch?’ Whatever I would enjoy as an audience, I choose as an actor. ‘Thamma’ was a no-brainer. It’s releasing on Diwali for the first time in my career”, he stated.

He also highlighted the film as a significant step towards for producer Dinesh Vijan’s expanding horror comedy universe, saying, “When you’re with someone like Dinesh, you feel safe under his vision… I’m proud to be part of one of the most exciting universes in Hindi cinema right now”.

Known for selecting relatable and socially themed stories, Khurrana noted that “Thamma” offered him the opportunity to explore a different style. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and features a talented cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.