Azaad and Jammu Kashmir budget to be presented today

The 2022-23 budget for Azaad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) will be tabled in the assembly today, ARY News reported.

According to details, the AJK budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the assembly on June 25, 2022. This will be the first budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in AJK.

Finance Minister AJK Abdul Majid Khan will present the budget in the assembly. The volume of the budget is expected to be Rs163.7 billion. The total development budget is expected to be Rs28.50 billion.

The volume of the non-development budget is will be Rs135.2 billion, an increase of Rs22.2 billion from last year’s budget.

An increase of 15% is expected in pensions and salaries of government employees.

Earlier on June 21, Balochistan’s Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran unveiled an Rs612 billion ‘tax-free’ budget for FY 2022-23.

Addressing the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs612 billion.

He said no new tax has been imposed in the upcoming budget. Rs.367 billion has been proposed for the non-developmental expenditure, while Rs191.5 billion have been allocated for the development of the province in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

