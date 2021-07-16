AJK elections 2021: Four people behind attack on federal ministers held

MIRPUR: Four people allegedly involved in attacking a convoy of federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur during the campaign for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections have been arrested, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources in AJK police, they have arrested the four suspects who were wanted for their role in yesterday’s attack. “They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed’s convoy came under attack by unknown persons in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Farooq Haider.

According to details, Murad Saeed along with federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur was going for an election campaign in LA-28 Hattian Bala constituency of AJK where their vehicle was hit with stones by an unknown person.

The miscreants also opened fire on the convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

This is not the first time that a violent incident involving a federal minister occurred in AJK and on July 13, a shoe was hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district.

Read More: MARYAM NAWAZ WARNS GOVT OF STRONG REACTION IF AJK ELECTIONS ‘RIGGED’

The man hurled his shoe at the federal minister, nearly missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader.

The PTI workers immediately caught the attacker who had thrown a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the police.