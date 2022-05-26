Azadi March: Case registered against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab police on Thursday registered a case against 200 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jhelum workers including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

According to details, a case was registered against PTI leader and party workers in Mangala police station under various sections.

According to FIR, the long march participants damaged state property and pelted stones on police officials performing duties in Jhelum.

Ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Imran Khan said, “he is giving a six-day ultimatum to the government to dissolve assemblies and announce general elections in June.”

“My message for imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he added

