Azadi March: PTI Karachi secretary general arrested by police

KARACHI: After Punjab, a crackdown has also started in Karachi against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday ahead of Azadi March, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI Karachi General Secretary Saif-ur-Rehman Mehsud has been arrested from his home in the metropolis. Mehsud’s family said that police entered the house by climbing the walls without a lady searcher. PTI leader Attaullah Advocate was also arrested for breaking the door of the house.

The crackdown has been launched to foil PTI‘s Azadi March.

The houses of Bilal Ghaffar, Arsalan Taj, Saeed Afridi and Shahnawaz Jadoon were also raided, however, the local leadership of PTI in Karachi had shifted to a safe place only yesterday.

Read more: Crackdown launched against PTI ahead of Azadi March

Police again reached the house of PTI MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon and arrested his younger brother from his house in Kemari. Shahnawaz Jadoon’s ailing father and a brother were arrested during the first raid. Police took Shahnawaz Jadoon’s ailing father to Jackson Police Station.

PTI MPA Shehzad Qureshi’s house was raided by plainclothes officers, but he was not present at the house. PTI Sindh spokesman Arsalan Taj also escaped arrest during the raid, he said.

Arsalan Taj said that crackdown against workers and leadership was going on all over Sindh, however, a sit-in would have to be held in Karachi as announced ahead of Azadi March.

Comments