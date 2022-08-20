Azadi March violence: ‘Officials who overstepped authority removed’

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar has announced that the officials who overstepped their authority during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March have been removed from their positions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the Punjab Home Minister noted that officials including Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, DIG Operations have been removed from their posts for inflicting torture on participants of the PTI’s Azadi March.

Hashim Dogar further said that 30 police inspectors were dismissed from their jobs after departmental action, while four Superintendents of Police (SPs) and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been suspended and investigation is underway.

He also said that action was being carried out as per law against the officials who overstepped their authority. “The sub-inspector who pulled a gun on women in Faisalabad has also been dismissed from his post,” he added.

The home minister warned other officials against overstepping authority for the sake of political loyalty.

Earlier in August, Punjab government removed two top police officials for their role in directing torture against participants of the PTI’s Azadi March.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry was removed from his post and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

Moreover, AIG Special Branch Usman Anwar was removed from his post and his services have been handed over to the Centre.

