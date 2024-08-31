Watch: Azam Khan collapses after being hit on neck

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan coped with a bizarre dismissal in the second match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

Azam, representing Guyana Amazon Warriors in the recently-commenced tournament was hit by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ pacer Shamar Springer’s bouncer.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the 12th over of the run chase when Springer bowled a short-pitched delivery just outside off and Azam charged down the pitch and got late for the pull shot.

The ball hurried away onto the right-handed batter and thudded on his neck after brushing his right shoulder and deflected onto the stumps.

Azam then fell to his knees, visibly in pain, resulting in the team physio rushing towards him. After receiving medical attention he was helped on his way to the dressing room by the physio.

The hard-hitting batter managed to score a run-a-ball nine with the help of one boundary.

For the unversed, Azam Khan’s side Guyana Amazon Warriors cruised to a thrilling three-wicket victory courtesy of Dwaine Pretorius, who smashed 18 runs off the final over bowled by Mohammad Amir.

The left-arm pacer started well as he barred Pretorius from scoring with a delivery, angled across and out of the batter’s arc.

He then looked to cramp the batter in his legs with a yorker but bowled a low full toss instead and paid the price as Pretorius hit it for a boundary behind square.

After being hit for consecutive boundaries, Amir seemed to have recovered as he bowled a dot ball but faltered on the penultimate delivery as he pitched it a bit short while attempting to bowl a wide yorker and was hit for the third four in the over.

Warriors then needed four runs off the last ball and Mohammad Amir went again for the wide yorker but bowled a fraction short into the slot. Pretorius lined it up, went through the line and smashed it over long off to snatch a thrilling victory for his side.