Azam Khan says ‘surprised on my nomination as caretaker KP CM’

The nominated caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan has said that he is surprised over his nomination as the caretaker KP CM, ARY News reported on Friday.

While exclusively talking to ARY News, Azam Khan said, “The announcement [about my nomination as the caretaker KP CM] was surprising for me. Currently, I am present in Islamabad and ready to depart for Peshawar.”

“I accept my nomination and it a matter of honour for me. The province’s opposition and government reached consensus on my name and handed over the responsibility to me.”

Azam Khan said that he will make maximum efforts to take steps for the betterment of the province and meeting the expectations.

Earlier in the day, the government and the opposition reached a consensus on the name of Azam Khan for the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) slot.

The consensus was reached in a meeting between KP CM Mahmood Khan and the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani at the Speaker’s House today.

While talking to the journalists, Akram Khan Durrani said that the opposition and the government agreed on the name of Azam Khan as caretaker KP CM.

He said that Azam Khan is a retired bureaucrat and former KP chief secretary besides having a good reputation in the province.

However, the parliamentary committees of the government and the opposition have failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) slot.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat said that the opposition lawmakers did not show agreement with the names recommended by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the persons recommended by the government are ineligible for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

He expressed sorrow that the matter related to the caretaker Punjab CM cannot be resolved on the political level as the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus.

After failing to reach consensus, the matter related to the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker CM will be referred to the election commission.

