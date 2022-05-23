Azam Nazeer Tarar becomes leader of house in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has been made leader of the house in the Senate of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Tarar was nominated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After the appointment, Senate Secretariat has issued notification of Azam Nazeer Tarar as leader of the house of the Senate of Pakistan.

Tarar is a member of the Senate of Pakistan from the Punjab Province since March 2021.

The appointment follows after Waseem Shahzad, the former leader of the house in the Senate went on to sit on opposition benches after the ouster of Imran Khan’s government.

Azam Nazeer Tarar is a Pakistani politician who is currently serving as Federal Minister of Law and Justice, in office since 19 April 2022. He belongs to Pakistan Muslim League (N). He also served as Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council.

