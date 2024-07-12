Coalition govt still has majority, Azam Nazeer Tarar on SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the PML-N-led coalition government has a clear majority despite the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan verdict on PTI and its ally SIC’s reserved seats, ARY News reported.

In a major legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan earlier today overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the Supreme Court’s judgment poses no challenge to the government.

He said the ruling coalition has a clear majority both in the National and Punjab Assemblies, recalling that the government passed the finance bill 2024-25 with a majority.

The Law Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was neither a party in the case nor had sought relief. He said it was Sunni Ittehad Council which had moved the court for the reserved seats.

Responding to a question, the Law Minister said it is for the political parties, affected by the decision, to take a decision regarding filing a review petition.

Supreme Court verdict

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict on a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), an ally of the PTI.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Muneeb Akhtar, Muhammad Ali Mazhar Ayesha Malik, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Irfan Saadat Khan ruled in favour of the PTI.

The top court nullified the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the ECP’s decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

In its order, the apex court said that the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP’s decision of allocating reserved seats to the ruling coalition was unconstitutional.

The bench accepted SIC’s petition and ruled that the party is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats. The apex court accepted PTI as political party and asked Imran Khan-led party to submit reserved seats candidates list to ECP within 15 days.

“Candidates of the PTI cannot be declared independent candidates, nor representatives of any other party,” the verdict said adding that the ECP had incorrectly declared members of PTI as independents.

The court had reserved its verdict on Tuesday after closing the hearing on a set of appeals moved by the SIC.

The full bench-led by CJP ISA, also comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.