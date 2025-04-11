PTI’s Azam Swati acquitted in Section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati has been acquitted in a case related to violating Section 144 during the 2014 sit-in, ARY News reported.

As per details, the verdict was announced by Islamabad Sessions Court Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas.

Swati faced charges for violating Section 144, with a case registered against him at the Margalla Police Station. His defense team argued their case, leading to the court’s decision to reserve judgment until all evidence was presented.

After reviewing the arguments and evidence, the court delivered its verdict, acquitting Azam Swati of the charges.

Earlier, Police declared PTI leader Azam Swati ‘guilty’ in five cases registered against him related to May 9 incidents.

This was informed by police to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing Azam Swati’s interim bail applications in five cases.

In the hearing, police said they have completed the investigation into the cases against Azam Swati and found the former minister ‘guilty’.

The court gave Swati’s lawyers one final chance to present arguments before adjourning the case.

At this juncture, the PTI leader, citing health issues, informed the court that he would not be able to argue on his bail applications today.

The judge, Manzoor Ali Gul, instructed the lawyers to present the arguments, noting that the bail might be granted if their arguments were persuasive.

Azam Swati claimed that cases registered against him were ‘false’.

The court remarked that even if the cases were fabricated, the legal process required an argument on the matter.