Azam Swati appointed PTI’s additional secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed senior Senator Azam Swati as additional attorney general of the party, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has issued a notification, stating: “It is hereby notified that Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati is appointed as Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with immediate effect”.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27 the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

Earlier this month, he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case of the controversial tweet after he remained in the custody of Balochistan and Sindh police in identical cases.

IHC approved the PTI leader Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail and ordered to release him against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

