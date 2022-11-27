Azam Swati arrest: Senate panel summons DG FIA

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Sunday took notice of the arrest of PTI leader and Senator Azam Swati and summoned Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt, ARY News reported.

The Senate panel took strong notice and asked DG FIA to appear before the interior committee on Monday.

According to the handout issued by the parliamentary committee, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt has been directed to brief Senate panel regarding the arrest of PTI leader Swati.

FIA gets 2-day remand of Swati

A local court granted two days’ physical remand of Senator Azam Swati to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday.

The FIA arrested the PTI senator, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions and was produced before the judicial magistrate today.

The investigation agency sought eight days’ physical remand of Senator Swati from duty judge Waqas Ahmed Raja.

The FIA prosecutor and PTI’s Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry advocate appeared before the court.

The Judge earlier reserved his decision over the FIA plea for physical remand of Azam Swati. Later, the judicial magistrate granted two days’ physical remand of Swati to the FIA

Pemra bans speeches

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday banned the broadcast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s speeches and press conferences.

According to details, PEMRA has banned the broadcast of Azam Swati’s speeches under PEMRAS Ordinance 2002. No TV channel would be allowed to broadcast the PTI Senator’s speeches, the notification issued by PEMRA read.

The PEMRA has also banned TV channels from inviting Swati to current affairs shows and airing his recorded speech or press conference.

The PEMRA notification read that PTI lawmaker Azam Swati hurled baseless allegations at national institutions in his speeches. Broadcasting such conte

