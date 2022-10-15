Azam Swati’s physical remand extended for one day

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati, for one day in the case of controversial tweets, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Azam Khan Swati before the sessions court of senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir, seeking an eight-day extension in the physical remand of the PTI Senator.

He was supposed to be presented before the court after the completion of his two-day physical remand this morning. However, he wasn’t presented till the afternoon.

During the hearing today, the FIA submitted Swati’s case file in court and requested the court to grant an eight-day extension in Swati’s physical remand. Judge Shabbir asked: “I have read the file. What did the FIA do in the two-day remand?”

To this, the prosecutor said that the senator’s phone — through which the tweet was posted — and other devices were yet to be seized. “We have to trace the person who is behind the suspect and tweets against the army,” Abbasi said.

However, PTI lawyer Babar Awan opposed the agency’s stance, saying: “When the FIA inquired about the tweet, Swati admitted that he had posted it.”

After hearing the arguments, Judge Shabbir granted FIA physical remand of Azam Swati for another day.

Earlier in the day, Babar Awan complained that he has been waiting since 8am in the morning, but the FIA hasn’t presented his client in court yet. The FIA officials informed the judge that the senator was undergoing a medical examination and would be presented in court after it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati from Islamabad on October 13. Swati was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing.

