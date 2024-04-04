32.9 C
Azam Swati surrenders before court in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Azam Swati on Thursday surrendered before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in the case of a controversial tweet, ARY News reported.

As per details, Swati surrendered before the court and filed bail before arrest in Anti Terrorism Court.

The court approved the interim bail plea of former federal minister Azam Swati in controversial tweet case against surety bonds worth Rs 10,000 and granted him bail till April 20.

Earlier, a special court issued arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Azam Swati in the case of a controversial tweet.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Azam Swati and present him before his court.

Swati’s arrest warrant was issued by the judge due to his continuous disappearance from the court hearings in the case.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody by a three-member Federal Investigation Agency team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad after controversial tweets against the state institutions.

