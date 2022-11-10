Azam Swati video: Meeting of Senate committee summoned tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of 14-member Senate committee – constituted to probe allegations of PTI Senator Azam Swati about an objectionable video, has been summoned tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Convener Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has summoned the important session of the committee – constituted by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani – to probe the allegations of Azam Swati about an objectionable video.

PTI Senator Azam Swati has also been invited to the meeting. The committee has also summoned detailed reports from Interior Secretary, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) spokesperson clarified that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has never stayed at the judges rest house in Quetta.

The SC spokesperson said that the press conference of PTI Senator Azam Swati is circulating on electronic and social media platforms. “It was allegedly said that the objectionable video was filmed in SC Judicial Lodges Quetta.”

“The SC Registrar’s Office administers the judges’ rest house in Quetta. It should be mentioned here that the judges’ rest house is being used to accommodate SC’s honourable sitting and former judges. Azam Swati has never stayed at SC’s judges’ rest house in Quetta.”

“As per the statement of Balochistan’s special branch, Swati stayed at Judicial Academy – Quetta. Balochistan Judicial Academy Quetta (Judicial Complex Quetta) is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” concluded the top court’s spokesperson.

Earlier on November 5, Senator Azam Swati narrated shocking details of what happened to him and his family in a press conference.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

Chairman Senate announces to form committee

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani announced to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received.

In a statement, Chairman Senate strongly condemned the privacy violation of Azam Swati, saying that Senator’s press conference had caused pain and the revelations about the videos are ‘unfortunate’.

He maintained that all senators were respectable and like family without distinction. “As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, announcing the formation of a committee to probe the release of the video.

