Azam Swati’s judicial remand extended by two weeks

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI Senator and former federal minister Azam Swati for another 14 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin heard controversial tweets case against the incarcerated politician. The police failed to submit a challan against Swati in today’s hearing.

The court, while extending the senator’s judicial remand, adjourned the hearing till January 12.

Earlier, Swati had expressed distrust in Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Amir Farooq, requesting to transfer his bail plea to another IHC judge.

The PTI Senator penned down a letter to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ), expressing ‘distrust’ in the latter over ‘delayed justice’.

In the letter, Azam Swati referred to his bail petition and said ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. “I was abducted and was illegally taken from PIMS Hospital on December 2 to Quetta then to Sindh where 46 false first information reports (FIRs) were filed against me,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27 the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

