Azam Swati’s physical remand extended by 4 more days

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI Senator and former federal minister, Azam Swati, for another four days, ARY News reported.

Senior Civil Judge Mohammad Bashir heard controversial tweets case against Swati during which FIA demanded the court to extend physical remand of PTI leader by 6 more days.

After hearing arguments, the court extended Azam Swati’s remand until December 3 and also approved his lawyer’s application exempting the PTI leader from court appearance.

Judge Bashir ordered that Swati’s appearance in court be made via video link.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

Swati had been arrested for second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

