Federal govt approves unified Azan, prayer timings across Islamabad-Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved a unified system for Azan (call to prayer) and congregational prayer timings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a move aimed at promoting religious harmony and unity among different communities.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf. Religious scholars from all schools of thought, as well as representatives from the business community, participated in the discussions and reached a consensus on the proposed schedule.

According to the minister, a calendar for unified Azan and prayer timings will be issued soon. Legislation to implement the unified system nationwide is already underway through the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Sardar Yousaf emphasized that the initiative, once implemented in Islamabad, will have a ripple effect across all four provinces. Traders in the twin cities have also expressed their willingness to close shops voluntarily after the Azan to facilitate timely congregational prayers.

The federal government is also considering starting the unified system from Friday prayers, which will serve as a pilot for broader implementation. Sardar Yousaf stated that the measure aims to strengthen religious unity and harmony among the Muslim community.