PTI leader Azeem Lakhvi resurfaces, denies abduction allegations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azeem Lakhvi, who had been in hiding, has resurfaced and denied claims of abduction.

The clarification comes after Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari claimed that PTI leader Azeem Lakhvi is ‘detained’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking in ARY News program Off the Record via phone, Azeem Lakhvi clarified that he was not kidnapped and is currently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with friends.

“Azma Bukhari is Punjab information minister, but she’s misinformed. No one has detained us; we are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voluntarily, following party directives,” Azeem Lakhvi said.

He added that he is currently alone, with no other MNAs by his side, and criticized the treatment being meted out to various PTI members including Mubeen Arif.

“Look at Mubeen Arif, his factory’s electricity was cut off, and machinery was sent to demolish his factory,” he alleged.

Read more: PTI postpones Oct 15 protest after talks with govt

Azeem Lakhvi further shared that the residence of Javed Iqbal Warraich was also demolished, Sheikh Waqas’ petrol pump was sealed, and his transport business was shut down.

He also alleged that an attack was carried out on the house of Haji Imtiaz’s brother, stating that such actions are being taken to intimidate and suppress PTI members.

In a separate development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its today’s (Tuesday) protest scheduled at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The decision to postpone the protest was made during a meeting of PTI’s political committee, according to sources.

The PTI’s political committee postponed its protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk due to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which is being held today.