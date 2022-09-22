Azekah Daniel requests support for flood-affectees

Showbiz actor Azekah Daniel requested people to support affected people in the flood-hit regions of Pakistan.

The ‘Cheekh’ star shared a few glimpses from her visit to flood-hit interior Sindh of Pakistan, as she requested the people for maximum support to improve the rehabilitation process of displaced people in the affected areas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Daniel touched upon the calamitous scenario of the affected region in her caption and wrote, “Sindh, interior Sindh is below poverty line, no exaggeration here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

“The flood affectees face a dire situation living under the open sky beside stagnant water bodies which are a cause of mosquitoes hence giving a rise in diseases like Dengue virus, Malaria, diarrhoea and typhoid.”

She added, “Medical help and medicines seem like a commodity as many suffering from high fevers(illness undiagnosed) lie in their makeshift shelter(no proper tents). Extreme food scarcity is seen as the flood victims wait for days for someone to help them, feed them!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)

The actor termed it a ‘wakeup call’, as she appealed to everyone to come forward and help ‘people’ and ‘nation’.

Also read: Azekah Daniel drops jaws with latest photoshoot

“These are testing times and time for us to do our part, as much as we can or as little as possible,” Daniel concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern areas of the country had resulted in catastrophic floods. The disastrous climate challenge has impacted nearly 33 million people in Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock, with the total damage amounting to $30 billion.

Comments