Azekah Daniel’s vacation pictures go viral!

The stunning photos of showbiz actor Azekah Daniel from her Skardu trip are viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Cheekh’ star seems to be not over her Skardu vacay yet and is reminiscing the pleasant moments by going through the pictures all over again. She also treated her millions of social followers with a bunch of those aesthetic clicks on Wednesday.

Daniel posted the five-picture gallery from the trip on the photo and video sharing application and wrote, “Missing Skardu.” She also dubbed the valley as ‘paradise’ with her hashtag.

Daniel is seen in a pair of white paper bag pants and a pink tank top. She completed the look with a matching puffer jacket and tinted sunnies to pose in the picturesque location.

The huge fanbase of Daniel on gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral photos.

Azekah Daniel is a social media darling and boasts over 1.8 million followers on her official Instagram handle. The celebrity frequently shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life on the gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daniel last received acclaim for her portrayal of Naina in the drama serial ‘Ishq Hai’. Some of her prominent performances came in superhit plays including ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Ishq Hai’ among several others.

