Azekah Daniel wows social media with latest pictures, video

The latest pictures and video of actor Azekah Daniel are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Azekah Daniel shared her new pictures on Instagram. She posed before the camera in a red dress. In the caption, the celebrity wrote that people get offended when treated the same way they do others.

The actor flaunted her exquisite looks in the video.

Azekah Daniel, who boasts over 1.9 million followers on Instagram, frequently takes to her official handle to share glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours.

Here are some of her viral pictures.

Earlier, Azekah Daniel actor opened up about her personality. The celebrity said she likes to spend time near beaches and with marine life due to her Cancerian traits.

The ‘Dunk‘ said life is a series of opportunities that appear daily and people choose what to do with her, adding that her Cancerian baby is always ecstatic to be around water babies.

Azekah Daniel said being around water heals pain, clears thoughts and overcome mental trauma.

On the acting front, Azekah Daniel last received acclaim for her portrayal of Naina in the drama serial ‘Ishq Hai‘. Some of her hit performances came in superhit plays ‘Dunk‘, ‘Cheekh‘, and ‘Balaa‘ and others.

