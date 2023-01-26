Azekah Daniel’s latest video goes viral

Azekah Daniel put smiles on netizens’ faces with a light-hearted video of herself on her Instagram account.

The ‘Balaa‘ star won social media with a clip of her having fun with cubs on the sets of one of her upcoming projects. The clip got heartwarming responses.

Azekah Daniel is one of the most prolific social media celebrities and has close to two million Instagram followers. She treats them with snaps and snippets of her personal and professional outings.

The celebrity stunned netizens with pictures and a video of her in a green outfit. Moreover, her pictures in a purple kurta were also a hit.

The celebrity received acclaim for her performance in dramas ‘Ishq Hai‘, ‘Dunk‘, ‘Cheekh‘, ‘Balaa‘ and several others.

Earlier, the actor – speaking about her personality – said spending time close to beaches and marine life makes her happy because she is a Cancerian.

“Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily and we choose what to do with me,” the actor wrote. “Me being a Cancerian baby is always ecstatic to be around water babies. Did you know that what heals pain and deep-rooted trauma if spent more time nearby?”

The celebrity found it soothing for the soul and helps clear thoughts and minds.

He added, “A mind is the home of divine inspiration and creativity. Spend some time near lakes, pools, ponds, rivers and oceans and feel yourself rejuvenated.”

