Azerbaijan president likely to visit Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is likely to pay a two-day visit to Pakistan from July 11, ARY News reported quoting sources.

During his Islamabad visit, a number of pacts are likely to be signed.

Prior to president’s visit, a delegation led by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister has arrived in Islamabad and will stay till July 4 (tomorrow).

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov is holding meetings with different ministers including Energy (Power and Petroleum) ministers and called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the Pakistani government’s dedication to forging robust economic relations with other nations.

He also emphasized the need for an early conclusion of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Bilateral Transit Trade Agreement (BTTA).

Deputy Minister Sharifov conveyed Azerbaijan’s readiness for closer cooperation with Pakistan across all fields of mutual interest.

Minister Jam also proposed to hold B2B meetings which may either take place in Pakistan or in Azerbaijan. Both sides agreed on the necessity of a long-term and practical mechanism to enhance monitor bilateral trade and cooperation to suggest ways forward to achieve the desired aim.

Sharifov highlighted the ease of travel between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan received 55,000 Pakistani visitors last year due to its favorable visa policy.

Minister Khan invited Azerbaijani businesses to invest in Pakistan, citing the country’s cost-effective labor market as a significant advantage.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has nominated Tahir Nabi, Assistant Director (CARs-II) as focal person for the visit.