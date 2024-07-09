Azerbaijan president to arrive in Pakistan on July 11

ISLAMABAD: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Pakistan from July 11-12, 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a Foreign Office press release said.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Several agreements and memorandum of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit of the President Aliyev reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries, stated a statement.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended an inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The summit was also attended by President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev.

During the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed to establish tripartite institutional mechanisms particularly in economic and investment areas to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral economic and commercial cooperation.

He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working together with Turkiye and Azerbaijan to elevate the tripartite cooperation into a strong multifaceted partnership across all areas of mutual interest including economic, energy, tourism, cultural, educational, technology and innovation, healthcare and environmental cooperation.