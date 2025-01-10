Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan; January 2025

Azerbaijan is a major destination for tourists from Pakistan due to its straightforward visa application process and low fees. The country attracts a large number of visitors annually.

The capital city, Baku, is renowned for its architecture and historical landmarks that tourists enjoy exploring. Baku features the UNESCO-listed old city (Icherisheher) and the famous Flame Towers. Additionally, walking along the Caspian Sea Boulevard is one of the main attractions in the country.

As of November 2024, the latest visa fees for visiting Azerbaijan from Pakistan are as follows.

The standard and urgent visa fees for tourists will be $20. This fee applies to the standard category, which offers a 30-day electronic visit visa for a single entry.

Starting from January 10, 2025, the exchange rate is set at one US dollar to Rs278.5, resulting in a total fee of Rs 5,570 for the Azerbaijan 30-day visit visa.

In the same way, the fee for the urgent category is $50, which translates to Rs 13,925. This electronic visa has a processing time of three to five hours.

Obtaining an electronic visa is a straightforward process that can be completed in just three steps using the “ASAN Visa” system.

Documents required to apply for Visa: