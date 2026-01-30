Azerbaijan visit visa fee, services charges in Pakistan, January 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan has rolled out an e-visa system for Pakistani tourists, aimed at making the visa application process more convenient.

Azerbaijan E-Visa Categories

Azerbaijan offers a normal e-Visa, issued within 3 (three) working days, and an urgent visa within three hours only.

The applicant is sent an email regarding the outcome of the application. If the applicant cannot receive the e-mail, he/she can check the outcome of the application at www.evisa.gov.az/en/check-status.

How to Apply

The applicants seeking a visit visa have to log in to the ASAN viza portal (https://evisa.gov.az/en/) to apply for the visit visa. Applicants can get the electronic visa in just 3 steps (apply, pay and download e-Visa) via the Portal.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The fee for single- entry 30 days e-visit visa for Azerbaijan in the standard category costs $20, an additional amount of $9 is also charged as a service fee for processing an electronic visa application, taking total cost to $29, equal to Rs. 8190.

The urgent fee for electronic visit visa stands at $50 or Rs14,122. The consideration period for a visa application in the urgent category is three to five hours.

Visa Validity

An electronic-visa to the Republic of Azerbaijan is valid for a period of 90 days, with 30 days permission to stay in the country.