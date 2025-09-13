Azerbaijan visit visa fees for Pakistanis: September 2025 update

Azerbaijan visit visa has become increasingly popular among Pakistani travellers as the country, known for its stunning Caspian Sea views and the Caucasus Mountains, continues to attract thousands of tourists each year. Stretching across Asia and Europe, the country offers a unique mix of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historic landmarks.

The capital, Baku, is a lively city where futuristic architecture blends with centuries-old sites. Tourists can walk through the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), admire the Flame Towers, or relax along the Caspian Sea Boulevard while experiencing the country’s charm.

Azerbaijan’s weather is at its finest in May and September, making these months ideal for travel. May brings colourful spring landscapes and mild temperatures, perfect for hiking in the mountains. September, on the other hand, offers warm days with the first touches of autumn, along with traditional harvest festivals across the country.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

To make travel easier, Azerbaijan has introduced an online service for issuing e-visas, including for Pakistani citizens. The Azerbaijan visit visa has two categories: Standard and Urgent.

The fee for a standard Azerbaijan visit visa (single-entry, 30 days) is $20 (around Rs 5,560), plus a $5 (around Rs 1,390) service fee. Processing takes 3 to 5 working days.

The fee for an urgent Azerbaijan visit visa is $50 (around Rs 13,900), with processing completed within 3 to 5 hours.

Where to Apply

Pakistani travellers can apply for the Azerbaijan visit visa online through the “ASAN Visa” system (https://evisa.gov.az/en/), which involves just three simple steps. The e-visa is valid for 90 days, with a 30-day stay allowance. However, entry can still be restricted under conditions outlined in Azerbaijan’s Migration Code.

