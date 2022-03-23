Azhar Ali completes 7000 Test runs; becomes 5th Pakistani to do so

Former Test captain of the Pakistan cricket team Azhar Ali has joined the elites of Pakistani batters after completing his 7,000 test runs in the 3rd test against Australia being played in Lahore.

Middle-order batter Azhar Ali became only the 5th Pakistan player to score over 7,000 runs in test cricket. The right-hander achieved the milestone in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with his 78 runs in the first innings of the 3rd test against Australia.

.@AzharAli_ is the 5th Pakistan Batter to score 7000 and more Test Runs. #PAKvAUS l #BoysReadyHain pic.twitter.com/r5cxyazbF0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022

The four batters who have achieved this milestone prior to Azhar Ali include Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Yousuf.

Former skipper Younis Khan scored 10,099 runs in 213 innings, Miandad scored 8832 in 189 innings, Inzamam-ul-Haq took 198 innings to score 8829 test runs while Muhammad Yousuf scored 7530 runs in 156 innings.

Azhar Ali has achieved the milestone in his 94 test match with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. He is also among the only four Pakistan batters to score a Test triple hundred, with a career-best score of 302 runs.

Azhar requires another 531 runs to go over Muhammad Yousuf, 1830 runs to overcome Inzamam-ul-Haq, 1833 runs to overtake Miandad and another 3100 runs to become the top scorer for Pakistan in test cricket.

How far up can Azhar Ali climb on this list? Only time would tell.

