Azhar Ali resigns from PCB selection committee

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has resigned from his positions within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, Azhar has stepped down as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee and has also resigned from his role as the PCB’s Head of Youth Development.

Azhar Ali was appointed as the PCB’s Head of Youth Development on 22 November 2024 after a formal recruitment process.

The PCB has not yet issued an official statement regarding his resignation.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the team’s growing consistency and unity after the national side wrapped up a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a message shared on X, Naqvi congratulated the players, coaches, and support staff, noting that the back-to-back series wins in T20Is and ODIs reflect a team steadily finding its rhythm.

“Well done boys! Congratulations to all the players on a brilliant clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, after winning the T20I series as well,” he wrote.

“Back-to-back dominant performances. Proud of our players, coaches, and management for their hard work and spirit. Please trust and believe in these boys—they are giving their all for the country.”

He urged fans to stand firmly behind the squad, emphasising that the group is putting in exceptional effort behind the scenes.

Pakistan’s performance in the final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium carried the same authority that defined the entire series.