“I would not have tolerated that”: Azhar Ali speaks out on Babar–Smith BBL controversy

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has shared his views on the controversy involving Babar Azam and Steve Smith during a Big Bash League (BBL) match, stating that better communication was needed and that he personally would not have accepted such behaviour.

The tense moment occurred at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Babar Azam was visibly frustrated after Steve Smith refused a single on the final ball of an over, opting instead to retain strike for the Power Surge.

Smith then took full advantage of the Power Surge, smashing a record-breaking 32 runs in the next over, including 30 off the first four deliveries.

Babar, who had been batting well and cruising comfortably during the chase, was dismissed on the very next ball he faced. Following his dismissal, Babar was seen hitting the boundary cushions with his bat, showing clear signs of frustration.

Speaking on the ARY News podcast, Azhar Ali emphasised the respect overseas players usually receive when playing abroad.

“When you go overseas as a foreign player, you are given a lot of respect. Babar Azam has been the world’s number one T20 batter for two to three years. In that situation, the match was under control, and Babar was playing very well,” Azhar said.

He added that if Smith did not want to take the single, he should have communicated clearly.

“If Smith wanted to take a strike in the Power Surge, he should have spoken to Babar and asked him to stop the ball. That communication never happened. It wasn’t the final over either, and there had already been a drinks break during which Smith had said he wanted to take advantage of the shorter boundary in the Power Surge.”

Azhar further stated that Smith should have considered the stature of the player at the other end.

“There was a big player standing on the other side as well. If I were in Babar’s place, I would have demanded proper communication. Otherwise, there was no need to do it that way. Had I been there, I would not have even accepted Smith’s apology.”