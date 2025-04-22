web analytics
Azharuddin regrets playing cricket after name removed from Indian stadium

HYDERABAD: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has expressed strong disappointment and anger over the removal of his name from a pavilion at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Ombudsman directed that Azharuddin’s name be removed from the stand and not appear on match tickets.

In a strongly worded response, Mohammad Azharuddin stated that the move was disrespectful and announced his intention to challenge it legally.

“There was no element of conspiracy or personal gain in naming the stand after me,” he said. “I don’t want to comment extensively on this controversy or stoop to that level. The cricketing world is laughing at this association.”

He even questioned his decision to play cricket.

“I played cricket for 17 years and captained the Indian team for nearly a decade. I passed with distinction as a captain. Is this how Hyderabad treats its cricketers? It is deeply painful. I sometimes regret having played cricket,” he said. “We will definitely go to court, and I’m confident that justice will prevail.”

Azharuddin criticized the current state of cricket administration, stating that individuals with little understanding of the game are now in positions of power.

Indian Waqf Bill to dispossess Muslims from mosques

“It’s heartbreaking to see individuals with little to no understanding of the game now in positions to teach and lead. It’s a complete disgrace to the sport,” Azharuddin remarked.

The former skipper requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene and take appropriate action.

“I am determined to pursue legal action against this injustice, and I urge the BCCI to intervene and take appropriate action”.

The decision has sparked criticism, with many viewing it as another instance of victimization of the Muslim community in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Critics state that his unceremonious removal is not merely a sports-related matter, but a politically charged act reflecting deeper ideological shifts in Indian society.

Analysts contend that the move reflects the broader influence of the Hindutva-driven political narrative in India that has gained dominance under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

