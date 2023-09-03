27.9 C
Azma Bokhari blames journalist Tariq Mateen for killing his brother Athar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Punjab Azma Zahid Bokhari has levelled a serious allegation on journalist Tariq Mateen for killing his brother Athar after he posted a message on the social media platform, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PML-N leader Azma Zahid Bokhari lost her cool after journalist Tariq Mateen posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the name of the American contractor Raymond Davis’ lawyer.

Azma Bokhari, Tariq Mateen, Athar Mateen, Azma Bokhari controversial tweet

In response, Ms Bokhari wrote, “Is this more shameful to be a lawyer or someone who kills brother for a property?”

It is noteworthy to mention here that Ms Bokhari’s late father Zahid Hussain Bokhari had represented the former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee Raymond Davis as his lawyer – in 2011 amid a diplomatic standoff between Pakistan and the United States (US) following his arrest for murdering two men, Faizan and Faheem in Lahore.

Bokhari faced severe criticism from the journalist fraternity for levelling serious allegations on Tariq to kill his brother Athar.

The politician defended her statement and said that a person who has passed away is slandered shamelessly by a person in front of those journalists teaching her morality lessons.

Ms Bokhari added that her late father was dragged into Raymond Davis case for many years despite having been appointed as a counsel during the trial at that time.

Ms Bokhari said that she would accept any kind of criticism against her not against her father.

It is important to mention here that Athar Mateen – who worked as a news producer with a private TV channel – was killed by armed men in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on February 18, 2022.

The slain journalist Athar Mateen had tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. The muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle. The suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

In March, police claimed to have killed the main suspect namely Anwar Husni in the Athar’s murder case in an encounter.

