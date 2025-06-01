PTI founder depressed, making baseless claims, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan is suffering from drastic depression and frustration, leading him to make illogical statements to rally his supporters, ARY News reported.



Azma Zahid Bukhari, while showing confidence in his party’s performance, stated that PML-N will win the by-elections and criticised Bushra Bibi for alleged corruption.

During a session with the media in Lahore, Azma Zahid Bukhari highlighted that PML-N had won all previous by-elections, including Sheikhupura, and showed confidence that the Sambrial by-election would also result in a decisive victory for her party.

Azma Bukhari also highlighted that the people of Punjab completely trust in Maryam Nawaz, discrediting electoral fraud from opposition parties as mere frustration.

Azma Bukhari further criticised the PTI founder, affirming that he once used terms like “deal” as a political weapon but is now desperately seeking one himself. She also accused him of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, a tactic she claims he has used repeatedly.

Additionally, Bukhari alleged that Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, has been officially declared guilty and corrupt First Lady and misused her position for personal gain. She claimed that Bushra Bibi treated the First Lady’s office as a hub for corruption.

Recent reports indicate that the PTI founder remains in high spirits despite political challenges, with PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stating that he is focused on national unity and economic recovery.

However, conflicting statements within PTI regarding his release negotiations have surfaced, with some leaders denying any deal-making efforts.

Azma Bukhari has previously criticised the VIP treatment allegedly given to the PTI founder in jail, claiming he enjoys privileges such as reserved cells, luxury food items, and frequent meetings with family and legal representatives.

She has also dismissed protest call by PTI, asserting that rallies will not secure his release.