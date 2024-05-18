B.A degree in Maths?: Govt employee’s answer shocks judge

KARACHI: During the hearing session, the Sindh High Court (SHC) judge was shocked over the response of a grade 17 officer over his BA in mathematics degree, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court, was taken aback when a grade 17 officer stated that he had a BA in Mathematics.

The hearing referred a petition against the cancellation of lease plots in Qureshi Cooperative Society, with Registrar of the Society, named Muharram Ali Sand, appearing before the court.

The petitioners’ lawyer informed the court that Muharram Ali Sand had canceled the lease of their plots, prompting the property buyers to seek justice.

During the proceedings, the court expressed outrage at Ali Sand, as he failed to satisfy the judge about his educational qualifications.

While answering a question related to his employment, Sand replied that he is a grade 17 officer in the local government.

Upon inquiring about his educational background, Sand stated he had a BA in Mathematics as private student from Shah Latif University.

However, when Justice Panhwar asked him to spell “Math,” Sand failed to do so, causing laughter among the lawyers and courtroom attendees.

Additionally, the lawyer highlighted that Registrar Cooperative Societies Zameer Abbasi, a grade 18 officer, was holding a grade 19 position, which surprised the court.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court adjourned further proceedings until May 22.