Alia-Ranbir wedding: B-Town celebs pour hearty wishes for the couple

The D-Day for the highly anticipated big fat Bollywood wedding is finally here when two of the most popular celebs of the industry are going to be Mr and Mrs officially in just a few hours.

Pre-wedding festivities for the Ranbir-Alia union are going on in full swing at the former’s home Vastu, and reportedly the star couple of Bollywood will be exchanging vows after 2 p.m. IST today, while they will pose for the media as newlyweds at 7 p.m. in the evening.

Ahead of the nuptials of star kids, a number of B-town celebs have sent in heart-warming wishes for the couple to wish them ‘a happy married life’.

Have a look at what these celebs have to say about marriage.

Karan Johar

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar who calls bride to be Alia Bhatt as his daughter teased a song from the couple’s upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ and wrote, “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

“To new beginnings and more,” read the note further followed by a series of heart emojis.

Ayan Mukerji

A close pal of both bride Alia and groom Ranbir as well as the director of their first mutual project, Ayan Mukerji turned to the photo and video sharing social application with a teaser video of the project.

“For Ranbir and For Alia!” read the caption along. “And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

“We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!”

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s veteran Amitabh Bachchan who will be sharing the screen with the two in the upcoming movie, wrote on social media, “Wishing our Isha(Alia) and Shiva(Ranbir) all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days.”

Acting legend #AmitabhBachchan sends his best wishes to #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor ahead of their big wedding tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HKD6uk7Fx — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 13, 2022

Imtiaz Ali

Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with both Alia and Ranbir in ‘Highway’ and ‘Rockstar’, ‘Tamasha’ respectively, also reacted to the good news of the couple’s union.

Terming the two as ‘alike, not only as actors but also as people’, Imtiaz told the media portal, “The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more, but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together.”

“You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt who was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in his biopic ‘Sanju’, spoke to an Indian news agency about the star couple. “Ranbir is a bright kid and I have known him since he was a child,” he remarked. “The same goes with Alia. She was born and brought up in front of me.”

“I am really happy for both of them. They look good together. Marriage is a huge commitment and they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace, and glory.”

“I have worked with both of them and they are supremely talented. Both of them are the finest actors of the current generation,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that after much hush-hush the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on Wednesday with a Mehendi ceremony and Pooja, followed by a Haldi ceremony which happened in the morning today.

Both Bhatt and Kapoor families’ members have been spotted on more than one occasion in these two days dressed to their festive bests as they flocked to the latter’s family home Vastu – the venue for all the wedding festivities.

Comments