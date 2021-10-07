B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman to stay in NAB custody till Oct 21

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended the physical remand of B4U Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saif-ur-Rehman Khan in a multi-billion scam.

Judge Azam Khan extended the remand of the accused until October 21 on a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Also Read: B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman arrested after SC dismisses bail

The court directed the national graft buster to produce him on completion of his remand.

Khan was arrested on Sept 22 after the Supreme Court dismissed his interim bail.

A three-judge apex court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, rejected the plea through a short order after hearing arguments from the accused’s lawyer Barrister Latif Khosa and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

Also Read: NAB arrests close aide of B4U group chief from Islamabad

Saif-ur-Rehman is accused of cheating public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam. Police arrested him as soon as he stepped out of the courtroom following dismissal of his bail.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!