BAAnksy, the world’s only painting sheep, has been kidnapped from her art studio in South Africa.

Her owner, Joanne Lefson, is offering a substantial reward of €60,000 (approximately Rs17.55 million) for her safe return.

BAAnksy’s paintings are highly valued, selling for up to £3,500 each.

The kidnapping is believed to be targeted, as BAAnksy was the only sheep taken from a flock of eight.

Banksy had a scheduled meeting with a client in the UK for the sale some days later.

Joanne has hired private investigators to help locate BAAnksy and is desperate to be reunited with her talented sheep.

While talking to media, Joanne Lefson, said: “He was taken in the middle of the night from a flock of eight. I cannot believe it was random that Baansky, the only painting sheep in the world, was the only one taken. I have hired two top private investigators and have put up a £50,000 reward.”

BAAnksy’s artistic abilities follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, PIGcasso, a painting pig whose artwork was purchased by celebrities like George Clooney.

