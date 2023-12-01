Not Shahrukh Khan, THIS actor was to play main role in ‘Baazigar’

Indian actor-director, Deepak Tijori has claimed that he was replaced by Shahrukh Khan in ‘Baazigar’, by the director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Indian film actor-director, Deepak Tijori, best-known for titles like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Ghulam’ among others, said that he was the first one to pitch the idea of ‘Baazigar’, to director duo Abbas-Mustan, after being inspired of ‘A kiss Before Dying’, in exchange for the main role, but was later replaced by SRK.

In a new interview, Tijori said, “I saw a film, A Kiss Before Dying, and narrated a story to them [directors]. Back then, this is how it used to function, there was no concept of copyright, studio system had not come into play. So, most films were inspired by Hollywood films.”

He continued, “So, I gave a narration to the three brothers and told them that this is a villain role which I will do and they can cast other heroes and other roles. They agreed.”

“Then Khiladi released, followed by Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar. Now people from the distribution circle were looking at me like I am progressing and soon enough I will become a hero,” the actor revealed.

Tijori shared that he had even convinced producer Pahlaj Nihalani for the film, but the directors met with another production company to produce the film, with Khan in the lead.

“I was shocked. Back then Shahrukh and I were friends. We would party every night. I asked him if he was approached for the film, he said he was. There was even a VCD of that film at his house. The brothers then said they have already committed themselves to Venus with Shahrukh as the lead. If we back out now, it will be a question on our career. They said they will collaborate with me on some other film. I thought now what’s the point, if their career is at stakes, then let it be,” Tijori recalled. “Back then I didn’t know that ‘We will work together’ never really happens. It is just said for the sake of it.”

The breakthrough role of King Khan’s 30-year-long illustrious career, the romantic thriller ‘Baazigar’ boasts many firsts, his first as an anti-hero, the first commercial success of Kajol and the debut title of Shilpa Shetty.

One of the cult favourites of Indian cinema, the film was declared a Box Office blockbuster and bagged 10 nominations at the Filmfare awards, turning four of them into wins.

